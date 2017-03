Downloadable audio.

The National Civilian Community Corps is a branch of AmeriCorps that specializes in hands-on projects in a field setting. Ten new NCCC volunteers will be in Sitka from Mar. 27th through May 17. They have lined up some service projects but they are looking for more.

If you have service projects to suggest, contact Lindsey at bluefivelindsey@gmail.com or 916-717-9965.