Sitka trailcam photographer Hugh Bevan also works in film. His 2016 short Sitka Spring captures some of what we love about the transition between winter and summer in the region: Migrating waterfowl, fawns, browsing bear, and stunning scenery. In 2017 March began with a blizzard, and ended with a two-day gale. Bevan’s Sitka Spring reminds us that good things are coming!



Sitka Spring from hugh bevan on Vimeo.