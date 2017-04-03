Two boaters were found safe on an island in Sitka Sound after being reported overdue on Friday, Mar. 31.

According to a dispatch from the Alaska State Troopers, Sitka resident Carl See, 60, and Valerie McKay, 41, from Anchorage left town Friday afternoon in a 15 ft. skiff.

The two were going out to harvest herring eggs and expected back by 7 p.m. that evening.

The Coast Guard command center in Juneau received a call around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, Apr. 1, saying See and McKay hadn’t come back from their outing. Air Station Sitka launched a helicopter around 2:30 a.m., but saw no signs of the boaters or their skiff.

A second flight launched at 8:30 Saturday morning, at which point the two boaters were located on Krestof Island, 11 miles north of Sitka. According to Air Station Sitka, See and McKay spent the night in a camp on Krestof due to bad weather Friday evening.