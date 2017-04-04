The Sitka Sac roe herring fishery has come to a close in Sitka. Alaska Marine Lines shipped roughly 400 containers of frozen herring to Seattle, where distributors will carry the bulk of it to Asia.

The waters, meanwhile, are showing signs of herring spawn. The forage fish return to Sitka every spring to reproduce, as female herring lay roe along the rocky coastline. Subsistence users will anchor hemlock branches in the water or gather roe-on-kelp on the beach.

The Alaska Department of Fish & Game is mapping the spawn mileage. During an aerial survey today, the department measured 0.8 miles of active spawn south of Kruzof Island, Middle Island, Kasiana Island, and Crow Islands. On Friday (03-31-17), ADF&G measured 2.2 miles of spawn in the same region. The cumulative spawn mileage to date is 12.5 miles.