How long has Adrienne Wilber been listening to Raven Radio?

“My entire life,” the commercial fisherman proudly exclaims. And like many during pledge drive season, she expressed her appreciation for community radio through sugar. This batch of iced cookies paid colorful tribute to everything from local news to the “smell of a record library” and the historic Cable House. A huge thank you to all our bakers for keeping our pitchers energized!

Every bite helps in reaching our $85,000 Spring Pledge Drive Goal. Give your support today.

As a kid, Adrienne would draw pictures and check out the record collection while her mom, Mollie Kabler, co-hosted the Garden Show. As an adult, she sorts fish to the tune of the Writer’s Almanac and has been known to catch all three cycles of local news while trolling near town.

Raven Radio embodies home for her, which is why Adrienne especially adores the pledge drive. “I love hearing all the voices of my friends and neighbors.”