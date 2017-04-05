Your pledge will automatically enter you in a drawing for a Wildlife Tour with Captain Gary’s Sitka Adventures. Plus, pledges at the Kindness level ($600 or more) will also be entered into a drawing for two tickets to see David Sedaris perform at his upcoming show in Juneau. No contribution is required, you can enter in person at the station (see rules below photo). Pledge Now and your entry is automatic!

Wildlife Tour

2.5 hour Sitka Sound wildlife tour for up to six with Captain Gary’s Sitka Adventures aboard a 27 ft. aluminum boat with a heated cabin. Tour can include St. Lazaria if weather permits.

David Sedaris Event Package

2 tickets to the sold out May 14 event at JDHS in Juneau

2 nights at the Aspen Hotel in Juneau

Round-trip transportation with Harris Aircraft Services

Drawing rules: no purchase is required. One entry per drawing per person. A person can win only one drawing. Everybody who pledges at least $10 between January 1st, 2017 and Saturday, April 8th at 6pm will automatically be entered in the Wildlife Tour Drawing. Everybody who pledges at least $600 between July 1st, 2016 and Saturday, April 8th at 6pm will be entered into the David Sedaris Event Package. No contribution is required, you can enter in person at the station or by mailing your name and phone number to: 2017 Spring Drive Drawing, Raven Radio, 2 Lincoln St. Suite B, Sitka, AK 99835

Thanks to Richard Nelson for this adorable otter photo. Visit encountersnorth.org for more!