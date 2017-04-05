Family is the focus of the trainings hosted by the Sitka Tribe of Alaska this week.

Jean Swanson is a family caseworker for the Tribe’s Social Services department. “The motivation for myself in the position I’m in and for [the] Social Services department is to continue strengthening families through understanding your role as a parent and your role as a community member,” Swanson said.

And the department is doing that through a three-day intensive training followed by a two-day parenting workshop.

The week’s curriculum– aimed at fostering healthy families– comes from the Native American Fatherhood and Families Association, an Arizona-based nonprofit whose mission is to bring Native American men back into families.

According to the US Census Bureau, an estimated 40 percent of American Indian or Alaska Native households are single family homes. Out of that 40 percent, children are three times more likely to be raised by a single mother rather than a single father.

The tribe’s Social Services department teamed up with the Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska for the final two days this week. Swanson said both days will feature different 90-minute sessions.

“So Thursday Apr. 6, we’re starting at 8 a.m. with a welcome and introduction,” Swanson explained. “The topics for that day are power of attitude, enhancing problem-solving skills, enhancing family communication and strengthening relationships.”

Friday’s workshop will cover co-parenting and grandparents raising grandchildren. Swanson said the sessions are open to all types of family members.

“Mothers, fathers, aunties, uncles, grandparents,” explained Swanson. “I know one of the [sayings] is that it takes a community to raise a child and I believe that is very true.”

The workshop is being held at Sheet’ka Kwaan Naa Kahidi. It’s free and open to the public.

To register, email Jean Swanson at jean.swanson@sitkatribe-nsn.gov or stop by the Tribe’s Social Services department office at 110 American St.