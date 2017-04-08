The winner of Raven Radio’s drawing for a wildlife cruise with Captain Gary’s Wildlife Adventures is Charles Horan. The Raven Radio Kindness members that won the drawing for a trip to Juneau to see David Sedaris perform are Bob and Kim Hunter. Thank you to everyone that entered the drawing and big thanks to Captain Gary’s Sitka Adventures, Harris Aircraft Services, the Aspen Hotel in Juneau and KTOO for the David Sedaris tickets. Thanks to Richard Nelson at Encountersnorth.com for this cool photo!