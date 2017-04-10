The Sesquicentennial Speaker Series begins this week. Coordinator Jeff Budd is joined by speaker Ana Ditmar, Park Ranger Ryan Carpenter, and storyteller Bob Sam to review the schedule of talks. All this year, Sika is commemorating the 150th anniversary of transfer of Alaska from Russia to the United States, exploring the history from multiple perspectives. For more information on Sesquicentennial events in Sitka, visit alaska150.com.
- April 12 – Ana Ditmar, “The Story of St. Michael’s Cathedral Russian Icon Collection;” Sitka National Historical Park from 7 to 8pm
- April 19 – Dave McMahan, “The Final Story of the Neva Survivors Camp;” Harrigan Centennial Hall from 7 to 8pm. Presented in collaboration with the Sitka Historical Society and the National Science Foundation.
- May 3 – Father Michael Oleska, “Six Saints of Sitka;” Harrigan Centennial Hall from 7 to 8pm
- May 17 – Tamie Parker Song, “Reconciliation;”Sitka National Historical Park from 7 to 8pm
- May 31 – Steve Haycox, “150th ‘101’”; Harrigan Centennial Hall from 7 to 8pm