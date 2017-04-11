Downloadable audio.

The Sitka Ranger District and Sitka Tribe of Alaska have joined forces around the Tlingit potato. On Friday, April 14th, the two agencies will offer a free workshop on how to grow Tlingit potatoes at 12:30 p.m. at the Sitka Ranger District. All are advised to bring boots, gardening gloves, and shovels, and a 5-pound bucket of kelp, if possible.

STA’s Tamie Young and Michelle Putz, representing the Forest Service, talk about food security and the historical lineage of K’únts’ (sometimes called Maria’s potatoes). The potatoes originate from Mexico or Chile, and were a trade item in Southeast Alaska in the early 1800’s.