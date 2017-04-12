Downloadable audio.

Suat Tuzlak is in Sitka, hosting several cooking and health classes. The Turkish baker is also a a certified EDGU (Evolutionary Spinal Maintenance) instructor and Thai Yoga Massage® practitioner. He talks with host Melissa Marconi-Wentzel about healthy living. Tuzlak founded the acclaimed Alpine Bakery in Whitehorse, Yukon and is the co-author of ‘Little Cookbook for the Great Outdoors’.

Cooking Workshops

Strudel making and eating – Wed., April 12 from 6 – 8:30pm at Sitka Kitch

Strudel is an Eastern European pastry, which can have savoury or sweet fillings. Participants will make savoury strudel, with two different fillings, plus an apple strudel to be served with ice cream.

Turkish Supper Monday – April 17 from 5 – 7:30 pm at Sitka Kitch

Tuzlak will lead participants in making a “A Turkish Supper” – all vegan and gluten-free, without using sophisticated ingredients. Learn to make red lentil soup, green beans with olive oil, festive rice pilaf with currants and pine nuts, and a fusion dessert, chia-coconut pudding.

*Each cooking class will cost $27.50 + a food fee that’s calculated based on how many students enroll. Students will need to enroll through Sitka Kitch EventSmart link (https://sitkakitch.eventsmart.com/)

Thai Yoga Massage

Thai Yoga Massage with a friend or partner

Friday, April 14 from 6 – 7:30 pm and Saturday, April 15 3:30 – 5 pm

Yoga Union in Kellogg Hall, $60/couple

Thai Yoga massage (TYM) is interactive (between 2 people) and incorporates rhythmic motion, palming and acupressure as well as assisted yoga postures. TYM is done on a floor mat with loose clothes on. The outcome is a lighter and more energized body with a greater range of motion.

*Individual TYM massage sessions are available for $40, April 11 – April 17. Pre arranged according to availability. Please contact Suat for an appointment. At Brownie Thomsen’s house on Halibut Point Rd.

EDGU (Evolutionary Spinal Maintenance)

EDGU drop-in sessions, by donation.

Noon on Wed., April 12, Thurs., April 13, Sat., April 15, Sun., April 16, and Mon., Apr. 17 at the Yoga Union in Kellogg Hall. .

EDGU is gentle, dance-like exercises for maintaining a flexible healthy spine. These movements can be done sitting down or standing. People with disabilities or spine issues will benefit from a modified approach. For more information and to register, call (867)668-1944 or email backsareimportant@gmail.com