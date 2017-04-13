Downloadable audio.

Susan Briles is the outreach and enrollment specialist at SEARHC, while Cyndy Gibson is a financial planner. Together, they want to advise Sitkans on how to apply for health insurance. They break down Medicare options, including prescription drug programs and the Medicare supplement policy, and who qualifies outside the enrollment period. While the Medicare General Enrollment Period has closed, Briles says

For more information, Susan Briles can be reached at 966-8662 and Cynthia Gibson at 966-2803.