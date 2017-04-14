When in peak training, Ryan Carpenter and Chris MGraw run 70 – 80 miles a week on Sitka’s roads. The two struck up a running partnership four years ago and completed the New York City Marathon last year. This Monday, they’re tackling the Boston Marathon. (Photo courtesy of Ryan Carpenter)
Sitkans Ryan Carpenter and Chris McGraw are running the Boston Marathon on April 17th and preparing for the Chicago Marathon on October 8th. They spoke with KCAW before departing, about their training regimen, mental attitude, and running alongside elite athletes at the New York City Marathon last year.