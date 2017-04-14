Downloadable audio.

Adam McKinney and Danny Ryan will give a dance recital tonight, as the culmination of a week-long residency in Sitka. In “Connections,” they’ll present two autobiographical dance works: HaMapah/The Map is a multi-media genealogical journey that traces McKinney’s’ African, Jewish, and Native American heritage. In REVerence, Ryan performs his grandfather’s civil rights history.

Ryan has danced with Kansas City Ballet and Wonderbound in Denver. McKinney is a former member of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Béjart Ballet Lausanne, and Alonzo King’s LINES Ballet.

The recital is tonight April 14th at 7 p.m. at the Sitka Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for students and senior citizens at Old Harbor Books and the door.