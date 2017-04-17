Downloadable audio.

Kathy Ingallinera and Michelle Putz are spearheading a reusable bag project. They’re hosting a design contest to encouraging people to remember reusable bags while shopping. Putz and Ingallinera talk about the larger goals of “Bags for Change” and the environmental hazards of plastic bags.

The winning signs will be placed in store windows or enlarged for display in parking lots. Entries must be received on or before May 1st, 20!17 at Old Harbor Books, the Sitka Public Library, or through middle and high school art teachers.

See OFFICIAL RULES AND GUIDELINES and an official ENTRY FORM.