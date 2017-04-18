https://www.kcaw.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/170418_SNHP.mp3

Downloadable audio.

Sitka National Historical Park’s Brinnen Carter, Chief of Resources, and Ranger Erin Fulton talk about the summer season. The park is preparing for the Sesquicentennial, adding more downtown walking tours, eliminating the fee for the second floor of the Russian Bishop’s House, and offering period activities and new exhibits. Carter talks about the Indian River Bridge Replacement project and restoration of the views from the fort site to the ocean to approximate the topography that existed during the Battle of 1804.