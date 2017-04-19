UPDATE (4/20/17 2:35pm): The planned water shut off has been postponed until further notice.

The city is shutting off water to a handful of residents near Jeff Davis Street. Coastal Excavation will be replacing two water valves at that time. Work will begin Friday morning at 9 a.m. and be completed at 2 p.m.

Following the work, a boil water notice will be in effect until further notice from the Water Department. The affected residences are on Kelly Street, Lincoln Street, Barlow Street, and Jeff Davis Street.

For further questions, call Public Works at 747-1804.

The following residences will be affected:

102, 104, 106, 108 Kelly Street.

719, 805, 831, 833, 835, 837, 839, 901 Lincoln Street.

102, 103, 104 A, B, C, 105, 106, 110 Barlow Street.

101, 103 Jeff Davis Street.