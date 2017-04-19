Downloadable audio.

The 16th Annual Parade of the Species will take place this Saturday, April 21, the day before Earth Day. Julia Tawney with Sitka Conservation Society and co-organizer Marian Allen from Sitka Sound Science Center will be in promote this and other Earth Week events.

Make sure to dress as your favorite species for the costume contest. Post-parade fun and snacks will be provided at the Sitka Sound Science Center.

Line up by 2:45 at Totem Square for costume judging. Parade begins at 3:00 pm and goes down Lincoln Street to the Sitka Sound Science Center (834 Lincoln Street).

Prizes will be awarded for Best Group, Best Local Animal or Plant, Best Use of Recycled Materials and Most Realistic. The Best Group winner will receive a voucher for up to 4 tickets to use on a SCS boat cruise this summer!

For more info visit www.sitkawild.org or contact Julia at SCS. 747-7509 or julia@sitkawild.org