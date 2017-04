Downloadable audio.

The SFAC Young Performer’s Theater is staging a A Night of One Acts: Aesop’s Fables and Antigone. Directed by Zeke Blackwell. Zeke is joined by members of the cast.

The show debuts Friday, April 21 7pm and again on Saturday, April 22 at 2pm & 7pm in the Odess Theater in Allen Hall. Tickets are $10 general / $5 students & seniors. Children under 5 are free.