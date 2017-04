Christine Pate, Legal Program Director with the Alaska Network on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, is joined by Tina Bachmeier with Sitkans Against Family Violence. Tomorrow night, they will be screening the film “Audrie & Daisy” 6 p.m. in Room 229 at University of Alaska Southeast.

Audrie & Daisey is 2016 documentary that examines the effect on families, friends and schools when young women find that sexual assault crimes against them have been caught on video.