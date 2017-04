Peter Metzelaar was a child in Holland in 1942 when that country was occupied by the Nazis. He and his mother were hidden by Christian farmers, but he never again saw the rest of his family. Metzelaar is a speaker with the Holocaust Center for Humanity in Seattle. He’s been brought to Sitka by Emily Demmert, a teacher at Blatchley Middle School, and by Lisa Busch with the Sitka Sound Science Center. He’ll speak at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, in the Sitka Performing Arts Center (free admission).

Downloadable audio.