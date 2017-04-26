Downloadable audio.

Sitka is hosting this year’s Rotary Club District 5010 conference. The event takes place at Harrigan Centennial Hall Apr. 27-30. Michelle O’Brien, from Ketchikan, is the Rotary Club’s district governor for Alaska and the Yukon. She says the club is celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the Rotary foundation and 30th anniversary of women in Rotary.

Sharon Bergman is the secretary of the Sitka Rotary Club and is helping host more than 260 rotarians in Sitka this week. See the conference agenda for a full schedule of events.