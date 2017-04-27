Downloadable audio.

The Tidelines Journey Residency is a nomadic group residency program launched by the Island Institute in 2016. The institute’s director Peter Bradley is joined by artists Wendy Given and Jimmy Riordan.

The residents travel to a number of small communities along the Alaska Marine Highway route over the course of one month. This is a collaborative residency program designed to give the group of travelers the chance to investigate a theme of particular relevance in the Southeast Alaskan setting while also fostering dialogue and exchange within the communities that we visit.

The artists will talk and present their work on Friday, Apr. 28 from 7-9:00 p.m. at Sheet’ka Kwaan Naa Kahidi Community House.