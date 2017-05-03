Melissa Block is a former host of National Public Radio’s All Things Considered, who is now on special assignment for NPR, working on a series called Our Land.

Block’s visit to Sitka is roughly the halfway point of a swing through Southeast Alaska that began in Haines and Klukwan, and will end later this week in Ketchikan and Meyers Chuck.

While in Sitka, Block went out fishing on a commercial salmon troller and ate sourdough waffles. The stories from her Alaska visit will be heard on both All Things Considered and Morning Edition later this month.

In the interview, Block tells KCAW’s Morning Host Melissa Marconi-Wentzel that Southeast “is hard to take in, and convey the magnitude of what you’re seeing.”

Listen to Melissa Block read the Southeast Alaska Marine Forecast (and nail it!)

