NPR’s Melissa Block explores ‘Our Land’ in Southeast Alaska
Posted by KCAW News | May 3, 2017
All Things Considered host Melissa Block discusses the ‘Our Land’ project at KCAW. (KCAW photo/Emily Russell)
Melissa Block is a former host of National Public Radio’s All Things Considered, who is now on special assignment for NPR, working on a series called Our Land.
KCAW reporters Emily Kwong (l.) and Emily Russell (r.) literally grew up listening to Melissa Block deliver the news on ‘All Things Considered.’ Meeting her and producer Elissa Nadworny (second from left) was equal parts professional networking and hero worship. (KCAW photo)
Block’s visit to Sitka is roughly the halfway point of a swing through Southeast Alaska that began in Haines and Klukwan, and will end later this week in Ketchikan and Meyers Chuck.
While in Sitka, Block went out fishing on a commercial salmon troller and ate sourdough waffles. The stories from her Alaska visit will be heard on both All Things Considered and Morning Edition later this month.
In the interview, Block tells KCAW’s Morning Host Melissa Marconi-Wentzel that Southeast “is hard to take in, and convey the magnitude of what you’re seeing.”
On hearing that her NPR colleague Scott Simon (‘Weekend Edition’) once appeared on Raven Radio and read the Marine Forecast, Block decided to answer the challenge. Unrehearsed, she delivered the entire Marine Forecast — from Cape Ommaney to Cape Fairweather — live during Raven Radio’s local news on Monday evening (5-1-17). (KCAW photo/Emily Russell)
Listen to Melissa Block read the Southeast Alaska Marine Forecast (and nail it!)