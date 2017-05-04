Downloadable audio.

Park Ranger Ryan Carpenter and birder Lucy Phillips invite listeners to observe migrant and resident bird species of Sitka National Historical Park during the park’s Spring Migration Bird Walks.

These programs will be held on Saturday, May 6th and Saturday, May 13th from 8:00-10:00 a.m. Spring Migration Bird Walks are open to beginner and experienced bird watchers and will offer participants the chance to identify by sight and sound the abundant bird species that depend on the park’s coastal and rainforest ecosystems.