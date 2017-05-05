The Class of 2017 motto is a quote from Steve Jobs. “Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life. Don’t let the noise of other’s opinions drive out your inner voice.” (Emily Kwong/KCAW photo)

Mt. Edgecumbe High School graduated the Class of 2017 today. Before a crowd of spectators from all over the state, the 100 seniors donned cardinal robes and gold stoles to receive diplomas and awards. Forty eight percent of the students qualified for the Alaska Performance Scholarship to pay for college and career training in Alaska.

Sitkans Breezianne McClenahan and Sienna Reid were co-valedictorians, while Haley Shervey of Craig was the salutatorian. The Class President is Emory Johnson of Bethel. The guest speaker was Archie Young, who teaches and coaches basketball and volleyball at Mt. Edgecumbe.

The Class of 2017 awaits presentation of their diplomas before a full house at graduation today (05-05-17). (Emily Kwong/KCAW photo)