Mt. Edgecumbe High School graduated the Class of 2017 today. Before a crowd of spectators from all over the state, the 100 seniors donned cardinal robes and gold stoles to receive diplomas and awards. Forty eight percent of the students qualified for the Alaska Performance Scholarship to pay for college and career training in Alaska.

Sitkans Breezianne McClenahan and Sienna Reid were co-valedictorians, while Haley Shervey of Craig was the salutatorian. The Class President is Emory Johnson of Bethel. The guest speaker was Archie Young, who teaches and coaches basketball and volleyball at Mt. Edgecumbe.