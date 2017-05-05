Alan Verde, marine biologist from the Maine Maritime Academy, is the Scientist in Residency Fellow at the Sitka Sound Science Center. He researches pink-tipped anemones, in an effort to understand their symbiotic relationship with algae. He’s joined by fellowship director Lauren Bell.

Verde will deliver a talk 7:30 p.m. Thursday May 11, in the room 229 at the University of Alaska, titled “To be (“Green”) or not to be (“Brown”): That is the Question (for the anemone Anthopleura elegantissima to answer). Shakespearean drama in the intertidal zone of the Pacific Northwest”

Biography

Alan Verde is a Professor within the Corning School of Ocean Studies at Maine Maritime Academy (MMA). His research interests include both tropical and temperate cnidarian (corals, anemones, jellyfish) endosymbiosis involving unicellular algae, both tropical and temperate sea cucumber physiology and ecology, anemonefish-anemone symbiosis, and temperate octopus biology and ecology. Alan completed his Post-doctoral at Oregon State University, Ph.D. at Florida Institute of Technology, and both Master’s and Bachelor’s of Science at Walla Walla University, Washington. As the Diving Safety Officer, Alan oversees all aspects of the American Academy of Underwater Sciences (AAUS) – sponsored scientific diving program at MMA.