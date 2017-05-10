Downloadable audio.

May is Lyme Disease Awareness Month. Lucy and Rich Phillips Rich, whose daughter has been fighting the disease for 8 years, are presenting two films to raise awareness on the public health issue. The Centers for Disease Control estimates more than 300,000 people acquire Lyme disease each year.

The Phillips will screen the 2008 documentary film, “Under Our Skin: The Untold Story of Lyme Disease,” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 and the 2014 sequel “Under Our Skin 2: Emergence,” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 24. Both screenings, which talk about the science and politics of the issue, take place at the Sitka Public Library.