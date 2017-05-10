The weekend’s tragic events brought a somber note to a shortened meeting of the Sitka Assembly meeting last night.

After roll call was taken, Deputy Mayor Bob Potrzuski asked for a moment of silence, while Public Works Director Michael Harmon said the city’s thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of those affected. Those include staff members at city hall, where Reuben Yerkes and Ali Clayton were both employed.

“Our services are slowly ramping up again, as staff are able to come to work and we get back to the business of serving the community as best we can. We ask for patience as we go through this healing period. I believe it’s going well. And we’ll be back at it this week, as we go. Each day is getting better,” Harmon said.

Harmon also thanked the Sitka Police Department for their work. He is serving as Acting City Administrator this week, as outgoing City Administrator Mark Gorman is on leave in Myanmar preparing for his new job at a teaching hospital. Community Affairs Director Maegan Bosak will serve as acting city administrator next week.

The Assembly worked its way through a short agenda, approving a liquor license transfer for Baranof Island Brewing Company for its new location on Sawmill Creek Road and authorizing a lease for the continued operation of a coffee stand on Siginaka Way, near the Eliason Harbor parking lot. Latte Landing is owned by April Wheldon and William Akan.

The group then went into executive session to receive legal advice from Anchorage attorney Michael Gatii. He is representing the city in a lawsuit filed by former Mayor Marko Dapcevich, over dock procurement at the Gary Paxton Industrial Park.

After about forty minutes, the Assembly made a motion to defend and compensate a list of individuals for any liabilities and costs associated with the lawsuit. Those parties include all Assembly members, the City Administrator, GPIP Director, GPIP board members, and current and former city employees. All approved the motion, with the exception of Aaron Bean.

Bean has been vocal in opposing how the the city awarded a contract to Turnagain Marine Construction for a multi-purpose dock at the industrial park. While he told reporters afterwards he supported the project, he believes the city violated procedure.

The city’s next regular meeting is May 23rd. City Clerk Sara Peterson said a critical areas ordinance (Ord 2017-14) will likely not appear before the Assembly until June. That ordinance changes permitting laws in known landslide zones.