Downloadable audio.

Sitka Community Hospital’s Director of Health Promotion Doug Osborne talks about the annual Bike Rodeo on Saturday, May 13th at the Coast Guard Hangar from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. He’s joined by Shannon Haugland of the Sitka Rotary Club, the event’s sponsor. Kids of all ages are invited.

Stations include a bike “check-up” with sizing and tire inflation, distribution of reflective gear, a skills course, registration, and a bike swap – a new offering to kids who have outgrown their bike. Bikes to sell, trade or donate should be at the hangar by 11 a.m. and picked up at 1 op.m. if not taken. For more information contact Shannon Haugland at 738-0602 or Doug Osborne at 747-0373.