Colleen Dahlquist and Becky Peavey are organizing MS Walk: Sitka 2017, which begins at 10:00 a.m. at the Gary Paxton Industrial Park (registration at 9:30). Donations accepted. The route runs between GPIP and Whale Park. Both Dahlquist and Peavey have an MS diagnosis. They share their stories of encountering the disease and learning how to manage it.

Downloadable audio.