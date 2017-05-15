The signal for NOAA Weather Radio, a 24-hour nationwide broadcast of weather and emergency alerts, went down on Friday (05-12-17) in Sitka.

Repairs are underway and the radio signal should be restored tomorrow (05-16-17). Meteorologist Brian Bezenek with the National Weather Service in Juneau says the broadcast equipment on Biorka Island is working properly. But for reasons unknown, there’s connection issues with the transmitter in Juneau.

Until the repairs are made, Bezenek says those in the Sitka area can call 747-6011 or go online for weather information. Here is the forecast for inside waters, outside waters, and the on-shore zone weather. For those out of range, Bezenek suggests getting a relay from someone closer to shore.

You also can catch NOAA’s daily overview of the marine weather on Raven Radio at the usual times of 6:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.