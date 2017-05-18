Downloadable audio.

Friends of Sitka Circus Arts talk about Sitka Cirque’s upcoming comedy show. Charles Hart is the writer and co-producer, and is performing alongside Anna Kim. Emily Reilly is the state manager. “Community Chronicles: Heroes of Sitka” pits local superheroes against villains, battling across aerial silks, trapezes, and lyras.

The uniquely Sitkan performance debuts 7p.m. on Saturday, May 20, at the the Gravity studio (207 Smith Street). Additional performances are at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 21. Tickets are available at Old Harbor Books and the Gravity studio, $15 for adults and $10 for youth and senior citizens. All proceeds go to circus scholarship recipients and equipment.