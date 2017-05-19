Downloadable audio.

The Sitka Sound Slayers’ Shee Devils take on Anchorage’s Rage City Rollergirls’ Orange Crush on Saturday, May 20. Carlene Gagnon (“Barb Gored’em”) and Kate Norgon (“Pocket Rocket”) talk about the game, the sport, and sisterhood. The Slayers’ All-Star team recently joined the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association (WFTDA) and will debut their international ranking soon.

The doors at Hames Athletic Center open at 6 p.m. and the game starts at 7 p.m. The game will be competitive, as Sitka’s home team is evenly matched with Anchorage, organizers say. Concessions, beer and an interactive half-time show are all planned for the match. Tickets cost $15 and are on sale at Old Harbor Books.