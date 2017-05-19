Pacific High graduated the Class of 2017 last night (05-18-17), as family and friends took to the stage at Sheet’ká Ḵwáan Naa Kahídi to speak glowingly of the seniors. Teachers offered “uber kudos” to each student and singled out a unique trait that carried them to this moment: Michael Ihde for “perseverance,” Caleb Meyer for “respect,” Kristopher Nance for “honesty,” and Vanna Scarbrough for “acceptance.” The Class of 2017 includes Ray Ozawa.

The emotional ceremony included musical performances, parent tributes, and the conferring of diplomas by PHS Principal Mandy Summer, Sitka Superintendent Mary Wegner, and the Sitka School Board. The mission of the alternative high school is to “developing lifelong learners with strong community connections who have a desire, purpose, and ability to learn and succeed in life.”

2017 Pacific High Graduation (Slide Show)