Air Station Sitka had a busy weekend, rescuing two kayakers and a paddleboarder stranded in bad weather.

On Saturday evening (05-20-17), Coast Guard command in Juneau detected an alert from a personal locater beacon near Chichagof Island. Two kayakers had been separated.

Air Station Sitka launched a helicopter which located pair and hoisted both to safety. No injuries were reported. The weather was stormy, with 40 mph winds and 2-foot seas.

A helicopter from Air Station Sitka also rescued a 17-year-old paddle boarder near Wrangell Sunday night (05-21-17).

The 17-year old fell off his paddle board on Pat’s Lake outside Wrangell, losing the board and injuring himself on a log jam. Wrangell Search and Rescue requested Coast Guard assistance out of concern the paddle boarder had sustained a back injury. The helicopter crew hoisted and transported him to EMS personnel in Wrangell.

Weather at the time of the rescue was reported as overcast with light rain and 20 mph winds.