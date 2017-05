Gov. Bill Walker has declared May 20-26 to be Safe Boating Week. Joe and Carol Meador are the commanders for the Coast Guard Auxiliary Division 1, Southeast Alaska. The Auxiliary focuses on education. They have a ten-seat classroom on the cutter dock in Sitka, and a comprehensive outreach program for schools. To learn more, schedule a vessel check, or join the Auxiliary call Carol at 907-738-5388.

