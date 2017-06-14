Raven Radio’s own Co-General Manager Ken Fate and Development Director Amy Kramer Johnson talk about the station’s upcoming events. The Solstice Cruise, Fools Run at Midnight, and the annual 4th of July Root Beer float giveaway are right around the corner and they explain what to expect.

The Solstice Cruise is Friday, June 16th from 6-8:30 p.m. and features live Bossa Nova music by Chord Play, and Brazilian food appetizers by Our Town Catering. Tickets are on sale at Old Harbor Books for $50 per adult and $30 for kids 12 and under. The cruise is provided by Allen Marine.

Only Fools Run at Midnight is Saturday, June 24th! This costume-clad evening of family fun is full of prizes for fastest finishers, best costumes, and wackiest centipede – 5 or more people attached in some form or fashion! Creativity encouraged! Register before June 23rd for $20, or $25 the night of at Harrigan Hall. T-shirts for the first 200 to register, and lots of entertainment and fun to keep folks wide awake for the midnight run.

Every year, after the 4th of July parade, Raven Radio gives out root beer floats to thank all listeners in the Cable House parking lot. The tradition began on Raven Radio’s 30th anniversary.

