Soprano singer, Kate Bass, and pianist, Natasha Paremski, will be performing at Harrigan Centennial Hall on Friday at 7:30 p.m, as part of the Sitka Summer Music Festival. Paremski and Bass have been friends since college and are thrilled to be reunited once again. They talk about their friendship, musical backgrounds, and what to expect at the concert.

In the entire history of the SSMF, there have only been two vocalists, and Bass is now the third. She is a recent transplant to Los Angeles from NYC, but is originally from Anchorage, Alaska. Bass performs extensively across the country in many varying musical genres and is excited to sing in her home state again.

