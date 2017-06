Roger Schmidt, Director of the Sitka Fine Arts Camp, previews the summer ahead! He talks about what camp goers, from elementary to high school, can expect during their stay.

Schmidt also touches on the production of the Little Mermaid, Jazz and Dance intensives, Jazz on the Waterfront, and the Sitka Arts and Science Festival.

“We have a long summer this year,” he said. “Every summer we extend more and more weeks and serve more and more people.”

