Carolyn Fredrickson, of the Sitka Cancer Survivors’ Society, talks about the Cancer Survivors’ Walk at the Path of Hope park, happening this Sunday, June 25 at 2 PM. Since June is National Cancer Survivor Month, the walk is a celebration of all cancer survivors and their families. She goes into great detail describing the Cancer Survivors’ Society’s origins, their mission and what to expect at the event this weekend.

Fredrickson invites everyone, that’s available, to participate and show their support.

“It’s a quiet, serene, beautiful, peaceful place and we encourage everybody to come and just enjoy the day,” she said.

