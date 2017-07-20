The Sitka International Cello Seminar is coming to a close, but they plan to go out on a high note. Cello student Isa AlNajem and Master Teacher Dr. Melissa Kraut talk about the upcoming Cellobration, which will book-end 3 weeks of hard work.

The performance will be Sunday at 4 pm in Harrigan Centennial Hall, and will feature a variety of cello techniques and arrangements.

AlNajem and Kraut also discuss the background of the seminar, and how they’ve been preparing for their performance this weekend.

“If you’ve never heard the sound of a large group of cellos playing together, it’s pretty incredible,” Kraut said.