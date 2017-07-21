Muira McCammon is one of seven artists and thinkers in residence through the Sitka Fellows Program. An investigative journalist, McCammon will talk about tools for information freedom and her research on war crimes. She is joined by Sitka Fellows Facilitator Sarah Gibson.

McCammon is teaching a free workshop entitled “I want these documents and I want them now: Government transparency for Sitkans”. It will be on Thursday, July 27 at 7 PM at the Rasmuson Center on the Sitka Fine Arts Camp

“The goal of the workshop is to say to Sitkans that you don’t have to be a journalist to file FOIA requests, and it can actually be a lot of fun,” McCammon said

The workshop aims to give local Sitkans a primer on the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and will strive to empower them to file their own requests. It will draw on lessons that McCammon learned during her two years of war crimes research. She’ll talk about what tactics and tools citizens can use to request government documents and ultimately make politics more transparent.