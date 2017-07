Raven Radio’s Raffle is going on now for two tickets anywhere Alaska Airlines flies (excluding Cuba) with no blackout dates.

Tickets are $10, available weekdays at the station, at the Sitka Farmers Markets on select Saturdays and occasionally at Sea Mart.

If you live outside of Sitka please call 907-747-5877 to get your tickets. The drawing will be October 20, but don’t wait, get your tickets now. All proceeds benefit Raven Radio. Thank you to Alaska Airlines for making this raffle possible.