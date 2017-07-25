The Sitka Arts and Science Festival starts this week! Sitka Fine Arts Camp Program Director Kenley Jackson is joined by illustrator Ellen Weinstein to talk about the festival’s offerings.

Later tonight, Weinstein will be speaking at the Odess Theater at 7 pm about her love of science and art. She is also teaching a collage workshop, allowing Sitkans to show their creativity through art.

Downloadable audio.

The Sitka Arts and Science Festival will last two weeks and encourages everyone to get involved.

“The root of the festival is really in curiosity, and I think that’s what unites both disciplines, curiosity and problem solving,” Jackson said.