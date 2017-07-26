Sitka Fellow Sylvia Ryerson is today’s guest. She’s a musician and radio producer who spent five years at a community radio station in central Appalachia, called WWMT. Now she’s based in NYC, freelancing and working on a criminal justice storytelling project, Restorative Radio.

Ryerson will be at the Backdoor Cafe teaching radio workshops today and Friday at 2:30 pm. She will be helping Sitkans create one minute sonic IDs that will play over the radio. These IDs are meant to take listeners on a quick journey using only sound.

“One thing I love is how to communicate a sense of place through sound, and that’s something I’m hoping to do here with KCAW this summer,” Ryerson said.