Downloadable audio.

Sitka Fine Arts Camp is staging the Little Mermaid on Friday and Saturday, the culmination of an intensive rehearsal schedule to mount a full-scale musical in two weeks. Musical Director Michael Bizzaro is joined by performers Talia Halverson and Savannah Moore to talk about the upcoming show.

Performances Friday, July 28th at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Sitka Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children at Old Harbor Books and the camp office. For more information call 747-3085.

A clip from the Disney Broadway musical