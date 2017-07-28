Downloadable audio.

Director of Health Promotion Doug Osborne talks about Sitka Community Hospital’s fitness challenge for the month of August – open to all. The hospital is encouraging biking and walking as a mode of personal, economic, and environmental fitness. The challenge begins August 1st and ends August 31st, with weekly prizes.

Participants must enter their minutes spent walking and/or biking online here by 10 a.m. every Tuesday, starting on August 8th. They can also enter their data by filling out this form and dropping if off at the Hames Center, Sitka Public Library, Sitka Public Health Center or Oceanside Therapy Center.