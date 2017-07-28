A man suffering from chest pain was hoisted from a fishing vessel by the U.S. Coast Guard Wednesday night (07-26-17).

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Juneau received a medevac request the F/V Kindred Spirit, saying a crew member was suffering symptoms of a stroke. They were located in Stephens Passage near Port Snettisham. A Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Sitka medevaced the man to Juneau.

In a press release, Pilot Lt. Robert McCabe said the hoist was one of the most challenging the Air Station has ever done because of the low visibility, “but our crew expertly hoisted the gentleman from an area on the deck where he could enter safely.” Weather on scene was 11.5 mph winds with light rain and scattered showers.

Video by Petty Officer 1st Class William Colclough