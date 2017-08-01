Sitka Fine Arts Camp Program Director Kenley Jackson and marine biologist Shannon Atkinson talk about what’s to come in the second week of the Sitka Arts and Science Festival, which will include various classes and free lectures.

Atkinson will be hosting a workshop called “Harbor Seals and their Neighbors: Studying Marine Mammals”. She hopes to give Sitkans an in-depth look at marine mammals in the environment. As part of the class, students will be putting together a Harbor Seal skeleton.

Akinson will also be speaking about Alaska’s marine environment Wednesday at 7 pm in the Odess Theater.

The two further discuss the importance of the Sitka Arts and Science Festival, some of week one’s highlights and upcoming performances.